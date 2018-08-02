Wrap up: London Textile Fair

London Textile Fair closed its doors of the July edition with positive results despite the uncertain industry climate the UK is currently experiencing. The Business Design Center was filled to capacity with more than 475 exhibitors presenting over 600 collections which was viewed by the 5270 visitors joining throughout the two days.

Exhibitors were representative of over 25 countries presenting their Autumn/Winter 2019 pre-collections to the UK market. Italy and Turkey however, held an overwhelming presence in the fabric hall, together covering over 50 percent. The United Kingdom represented 18 percent of its’ home turf fair, quickly followed by France (12 percent) and Portugal (7 percent).

Visitors of the fair reached a record number for July TLTF edition; reaching more of top high street brands, and retailers. Regulars of the fair were also in attendance including Top Shop, Top Man, River Island, Ted Baker, and Debenhams, as well as Marks and Spencer and House of Fraser despite both companies’ uncertain future. 84 percent of visitors came from the UK with 60 percent of them based in the Greater London Area. Increased numbers from abroad with visitors travelling from Europe (France, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Germany and Spain) Northern Europe, Russia, US and the Middle East.

July’s fair welcomed the first edition of The Future Fabrics Expo, organised in collaboration with Sustainable Angle was also met with success. The new section presented the opportunity for visitors to preview the latest innovation within the textile industry. The list of participants included 16 TLTF exhibitors which were selected to present their sustainable and innovative collections within this area. The new expo additionally hosted educational seminars for visitors to attend hosted by The Future Fabrics Expo and Lenzing Group.