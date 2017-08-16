Acne Studios launch collection dedicated to face motif

The face motif, featuring a line and two dots is said to represent “an ordinary Swedish citizen. Not too happy, not too sad, but somewhere in between. Lagom in Swedish. Like me,” according to Creative Director, Jonny Johansson.

Seen in some previous Acne collections, the face motif is now the face of the new Acne collection, set to launch on August 17 accompanied by a family focussed advertising campaign.

“I have been thinking about families for a long time. Since Acne Studios started as a collective, we would see each other as a family back in the days. I therefore wanted to portray households of today, in all constellations—this is how we found Kordale and Kaleb.

The campaign celebrates inclusivity and features Atlanta based couple Kordale Lewis and Kaleb Anthony with their four children. The family gained global media attention from an instagram post describing the start of their day, captioned:

“@kordalenkaleb Being fathers is getting our daughters up at 5:30am making breakfast getting them dressed for school and putting them on the bus by 6:30.This is a typical day in our household. It’s not easy but we enjoy every moment and every minute of #fatherhood. #proudfathers #blackfathers #prouddads #gaydads”.

The campaign features the family in their vacation hotel room in New York, and will appear in New York, Hong Kong, Paris, Milan, San Francisco, Berlin and Hamburg as the collection becomes available in Acne Studio stores and online from August 17.

M/M Paris has also designed a limited edition, free publication featuring a lengthy interview with Kordale and Kaleb to accompany the collection. Available in selected Acne stores worldwide from mid-August.

Photo courtesy of Acne Studios