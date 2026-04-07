Amanda Wakeley unveils collaboration with John Lewis

British designer Amanda Wakeley, known for her ‘clean glam’ eveningwear, is making a foray into the premium contemporary category with an exclusive collaboration with John Lewis Partnership, launching on April 21.

The Amanda Wakeley line at John Lewis has been developed in collaboration with the designer and the brand development and licensing platform Radius Brands, which was brought on to expand her brand through strategic retail partnerships.

The collaboration with John Lewis marks a strategic move for the designer into premium contemporary retail and will feature elevated wardrobe staples crafted in silk, viscose and lace, including fluid tailoring, such as bias-cut satin and lace slip dresses and Wakeley’s signature Air silk wrap shirt, positioned to meet demand for versatile, wardrobe-led investment pieces.

Amanda Wakeley at John Lewis collection Credits: Amanda Wakeley

In a statement, Wakeley said each piece of the collection reflects her “core design codes,” reimagining her brand within the accessible luxury segment, targeting John Lewis’ premium customer with “precision cut, fluid movement and confident femininity”.

"I have always believed in creating timeless pieces that empower women through simplicity, precision and elegance,” said Wakeley. “Partnering with John Lewis allows us to bring that philosophy to a wider audience while maintaining the quality and craftsmanship that define the brand. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for the brand, one that honours our heritage while evolving how and where women experience Amanda Wakeley.”

Amanda Wakeley at John Lewis collection Credits: Amanda Wakeley

Amanda Wakeley works with Radius Brands to launch an accessible luxury collection at John Lewis

Sitting between designer and contemporary, the collection reflects “modern luxury, effortless, refined and wearable,” adds Wakeley, tapping into a segment increasingly defined by customers seeking longevity and quality, at a more considered price point, a space that is seeing renewed momentum as luxury recalibrates and consumers become more selective.

The spring/summer 2026 collection focuses on elevated essentials, signature tailoring and modern silhouettes designed “for longevity and repeat purchase,” crafted in luxurious fabrications including silk and viscose blends, and at a price point designed to bridge designer and contemporary labels. The hero product, the Air wrap silk shirt, will retail for 350 pounds, while the bias cut lace and satin slip dress is 395 pounds.

Amanda Wakeley at John Lewis collection Credits: Amanda Wakeley

Rachel Morgans, director of fashion at John Lewis, said: “We are delighted to welcome Amanda Wakeley to John Lewis, a partnership built on a shared passion for design excellence.

“The collection elegantly offers pieces that are as special as they are wearable. It is a privilege to offer our customers exclusive access to Amanda’s world, specifically her impeccable precision in tailoring and the expert craftsmanship that defines the collection.”

Amanda Wakeley at John Lewis collection Credits: Amanda Wakeley

Damian Hopkins, founder and chief executive of Radius Brands, added: "Amanda is one of Britain’s most respected luxury designers, with a clear and confident aesthetic that resonates with today’s customer.

“This exciting partnership with John Lewis is about bringing true designer integrity into a broader retail environment without compromising quality or brand DNA. At Radius, our role is to build sustainable brand platforms, and this Amanda Wakeley launch marks a significant milestone in our next chapter of growth."

The Amanda Wakeley at John Lewis collection forms part of the British department store’s ongoing repositioning of its fashion floor towards higher-value, design-led product and will launch online and in 10 UK John Lewis stores on April 21. The stores include Oxford Street and Peter Jones in London, Cheadle, Edinburgh, Kingston, Liverpool, Cambridge, High Wycombe, Glasgow, and Cheltenham.

Amanda Wakeley at John Lewis collection Credits: Amanda Wakeley

Amanda Wakeley at John Lewis collection Credits: Amanda Wakeley

Amanda Wakeley at John Lewis collection Credits: Amanda Wakeley

Amanda Wakeley at John Lewis collection Credits: Amanda Wakeley