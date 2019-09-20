An closer look into Levi's new global water strategy plan

With the environment an ever-pressing concern in and out of the fashion industry, brands such as Levi Strauss are continually working to reduce the amount of waste created during the production process. The denim company recently announced its new water strategy , which will take a localized approach to its water conservation, dependent on the needs of each factory’s surrounding area.

Below, FashionUnited spoke with Michael Kobori, the vice president of sustainability at Levi Strauss & Co. to learn more about the brand’s new water strategy.

What has been the process of developing the new water strategy for Levi's, and how will it affect the company's overall waste?