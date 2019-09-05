Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for 10 million dollars

Forever 21's list of battles is growing. The American fast fashion chain, which is reportedly mulling a bankruptcy, is now being sued by pop star Ariana Grande.

According to Grande, Forever 21 has used the star's signature look and style for advertisement purposes without her permission. Grande filed a suit earlier this week in a Los Angeles federal court explaining that Forever 21 had approached her representatives several months ago to enlist her in a collaborative social media campaign. The project fell through when Forever 21 couldn't meet Grande's payment demand.

Now Grande is suing Forever 21 for 10 million dollars as she claims the retailer has used her "name, likeness and other intellectual property to promote their brands for free," according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit refers to a recent ad campaign on Forever 21's social media accounts that shows a model who looks similar to Grande recreating scenes from the singer's "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings" music videos.

Grande's lawsuit continues to state that "Forever 21’s intent was clear: to suggest to the viewing public that Ms. Grande endorsed Forever 21, its products, and was affiliated with Forever 21."

Though, a statement from Forever 21 denied Grande's allegations, and said taht it had "worked with (Grande's) licensing company over the past two years."

Photo: FashionUnited