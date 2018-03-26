Asos embraces body diversity by using broad range of models

London - British fashion retailer Asos has been applauded for using a wider range of models with different body types to showcase its latest collection.

The online retailer, popular among millennials, has expanded its current product shots to include models of various sizes wearing the same garment, rather than just one in a bid to help consumers visualize what the garment may look like based on their body type.

The move comes as Asos continues to cater for a diverse number of body types. The retailer is known for its stance against photoshopping and trendy plus-size line. In addition, the fashion retailer offers its own in-house range of petite, tall, curve and maternity collections as well as third-party collections, in a bid to serve as many people as possible.

Consumers have been quick to embrace this development and applaud Asos for showcasing body diversity.

omg i love @asos even more!!! finally showing the same item on girls with different body types pic.twitter.com/fU6pcbb6wt — eleanor (@ejhc13) March 16, 2018

i was just looking at dresses on asos and noticed that theyve started using multiple sized people to model their clothes so you can see what the clothes will look like on different sizes and im LIVING !!!!! pic.twitter.com/yHBm1dCPvY — sav (@ffloatyy) March 24, 2018

omg @ASOS using different models for each item to show how they fit on girls of different heights/builds is GAME CHANGING — Emma Teeee (@ehmahtee) March 21, 2018

Asos showing the same dress on 3 different sizes... online shopping just got 3x better oh boi pic.twitter.com/xNDN1ki9nb — deathany (@beasymss) March 26, 2018

Asos confirmed it has been testing new technology to create the images to offer consumers a better view of what the garment will look like. "We’re always testing new technology that can make our customers’ experience even better. In this case, we’re experimenting with AR (augmented reality) to show the product on different size models, so customers can get a better sense of how something might fit their body shape," said Asos in a statement.

The technology enables Asos to superimpose the garments onto models varying in body size, rather than having to photograph the product multiple times on different models. At the moment the feature is only present on a number of items, but Asos aims to gradually roll out it across its website and app in the near future.

This is super helpful! Definitely have had to return stuff as I just didn't realise it would look so different on somebody with my body shape! So pleased to see all beautiful shapes and sizes represented — Marcelle Chamberlin (@marcellehoa) March 22, 2018

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! No longer do I have to think hard about what a dress would look like if there were boobs in it! — Jëññîfér (@JenniferSkornik) March 23, 2018

This helps massively, as I often wonder how clothes would look on me, when I'm clearly 5 sizes bigger than the model. Great move forward — MysticMoon (@sirenmoonbee) March 21, 2018

Photo:Asos, screenshot