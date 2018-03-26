Fashionunited
 
    4. Share 
Asos embraces body diversity by using broad range of models
FASHION

Asos embraces body diversity by using broad range of models

Vivian Hendriksz
|

London - British fashion retailer Asos has been applauded for using a wider range of models with different body types to showcase its latest collection.

The online retailer, popular among millennials, has expanded its current product shots to include models of various sizes wearing the same garment, rather than just one in a bid to help consumers visualize what the garment may look like based on their body type.

The move comes as Asos continues to cater for a diverse number of body types. The retailer is known for its stance against photoshopping and trendy plus-size line. In addition, the fashion retailer offers its own in-house range of petite, tall, curve and maternity collections as well as third-party collections, in a bid to serve as many people as possible.

Consumers have been quick to embrace this development and applaud Asos for showcasing body diversity.

Asos confirmed it has been testing new technology to create the images to offer consumers a better view of what the garment will look like. "We’re always testing new technology that can make our customers’ experience even better. In this case, we’re experimenting with AR (augmented reality) to show the product on different size models, so customers can get a better sense of how something might fit their body shape," said Asos in a statement.

The technology enables Asos to superimpose the garments onto models varying in body size, rather than having to photograph the product multiple times on different models. At the moment the feature is only present on a number of items, but Asos aims to gradually roll out it across its website and app in the near future.

Photo:Asos, screenshot

asos models body diversity

Related news

More news

LATEST JOBS

 

Most read