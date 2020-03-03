Asos reaches goal of reducing carbon emissions by 30 percent in 2020

In 2015 Asos - the global online retailer for the Gen-Z and millennial demographic - announced its commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 30 percent with its Carbon 2020 strategy. Now, as the strategy comes to a close, the brand has announced that it has successfully achieved its goal revealing the results in annual carbon report.

Highlights in the report, which is available on the Asos plc site, show that the company had three years of consecutive reductions in carbon emissions per order, and an 18 percent reduction in customer delivery emissions in the 2018/2019 financial year - which can be attributed to the opening of a new fulfillment center in Atlanta, GA.

As part of its Carbon 2020 strategy, Asos prioritized increasing energy efficiency, reducing delivery and packaging emissions, and increasing its use of renewable energy.

“They were broad aims that helped us to define and focus our work on short-term goals,” Asos’ chief executive officer Nick Beighton said of the Carbon 2020 strategy. “Five years on from the launch of Carbon 2020, we’re incredibly proud to have achieved everything we set out to—with a landmark reduction in carbon intensity per customer order of a staggering 30 percent since 2015, and consecutive reductions delivered every year since the strategy landed.”

Image courtesy of Asos