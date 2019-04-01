Carine Roitfeld is named style adviser to Karl Largerfeld brand

Carine Roitfeld has joined the Karl Lagerfeld for a three-season contract. In her new role as a style adviser, the esteemed fashion editor will help extend the late designer's legacy through working alongside the brand's current design director, Hun Kim.

Though Lagerfeld's passing on February 19 shocked the fashion industry worldwide,the legendary designer had a large say in selecting the creatives who would continue his work. For example, Kim had worked alongside Lagerfeld for over three years before his succession.

In a similar nature, Lagerfeld and Roitfeld shared several collaborative efforts together, thus building a longstanding creative relationship. The pair had been intending to launch a series of collaborations together for Fall 2019, beginning with a curated selection of Lagerfeld's collection for the season called The Edit by Carine Roitfeld.

At the time the collaboration series was announced, Roitfeld had shared that Largerfeld was "one of the smartest, most inventive, and innovative people I have ever known. She added that she had always been continually inspired every time she had worked with him.

Roitfeld’s role as style adviser to the brand of Karl Lagerfeld is effective immediately, and the first collection she will advise on will be for Spring 2020.