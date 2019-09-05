Clarks enlists Alexander Skarsgård and Freida Pinto as new faces

Clarks has unveiled a new global brand campaign for autumn/winter 2019 with a focus on “comfort in every situation” featuring actor Alexander Skarsgård to highlight the men’s collection and actress Freida Pinto for the women’s.

Known as the champion of comfortable shoes, British footwear brand Clarks is reinforcing a belief in the importance of comfort in every situation with Skarsgård and Pinto both sharing their comfort story, in cities most meaningful to them.

Skarsgård was shot in his hometown of Stockholm and is seen wearing the desert boot, which will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year, as well as the brand’s Ronnie Walk, Clarkdale Gobi, Trace Quest, and Batcombe Lord styles. While Pinto was shot on location in London, a city she states she “fell in love with,” and is wearing Desert Boot, Clarkdale Arlo, Pure Viola, Sense Lula, Tri Spark, and Trace Pine shoes.

Tara McRae, chief marketing officer at Clarks, explained in a statement: “Authenticity, style and comfort have always been core attributes of the Clarks brand and we wanted to bring this to the forefront of our marketing for AW19 with key ambassadors of the brand. Alex and Freida were organic choices to serve as the faces of our campaign, given their existing affinity and history with the brand dating back to their childhoods.”

On recalling his first pair of Clark Desert Boots, Skarsgård said: “The Gallagher brothers of Oasis wore them, so naturally I had to get a pair. I remember thinking they looked too clean when I got them, so I asked my dad to run over them with his car. He went back and forth a bunch of times, so they’d look aged and worn.”

The collaboration with Pinto will also see Clarks supporting charity Girl Rising, which empowers young women and highlights the importance of education for which Pinto is an ambassador for. The British footwear brand will be supporting the charity across its various channels and locations around the world for International Day of the Girl on October 11.

The campaign rolls out globally across various media platforms, featuring styles available on Clarks global e-commerce sites and in multi-brand retailers. Skarsgård and Pinto will continue their partnership and will return for the spring/summer 2020 Clarks campaign.

Images: courtesy of Clarks - Alexander Skarsgård by Mikael Jansson and Freida Pinto by Cory Tran