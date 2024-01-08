Cos teams up with Nativa on regenerative wool capsule

Premium high street retailer Cos has partnered with Merino wool specialist Nativa on a limited-edition capsule collection championing regenerative farming practices “that aim to nurture positive change”.

In a statement, Cos said that the 8-piece regenerative wool capsule is part of its ongoing commitment to “traceability and transparency” and supports Nativa’s “holistic approach to regenerative farming,” which is tailored to the needs of each farm to enhance soil and water quality, increase CO2 capturing, and improve animal welfare, the empowerment of farmers and their local communities.

Cos x Nativa regenerative wool capsule collection Credits: Cos

The collection, launching this month in Cos stores and online, features Nativa’s traceable wool fibres across a range of “softly tailored set-dressing and elevated essentials,” including tops, trousers, blazers and vests.

Commenting on the collaboration, Nativa’s sourcing director, Nicolas Sapelli, said: “Nativa is pioneering a new way of producing the world’s finest Merino wool. By supporting our farming partners through regenerative farming practices and instilling trust and traceability throughout the fashion supply chain with Blockchain, consumers can feel confident in the quality and strictest environmental standards when they see the Nativa name.”

Cos x Nativa regenerative wool capsule collection Credits: Cos