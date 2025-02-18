Crocs teaming up with Ablo to offer Jibbitz customisation

Casual footwear brand Crocs is teaming up with Ablo, the AI-powered fashion design platform, to allow consumers to design one-of-a-kind Jibbitz charms.

Utilising Ablo’s platform, Crocs fans will be able to create fully custom Jibbitz charms by simply uploading a photo or by inputting a text prompt to choose from a variety of unique art styles to bring their ideas to life.

Once designed, users can seamlessly proceed to the Crocs website to purchase their custom-made Jibbitz.

The move is designed to tap into the growing consumer trend for customisation and the demand for interactive and immersive experiences from brands.

“Jibbitz have always been a fun way for everyone to express their personality,” said Michael Scarpellini, head of partnerships at Space Runners in a statement. “With Ablo, we’re giving them the freedom to take personalisation to the next level, letting their creativity shine on every pair of Crocs.”

The Ablo AI fashion design platform is built on Story Layer-1 blockchain, simplifying intellectual property (IP) management for creators. By tokenising IP, Story ensures secure, transparent licensing, allowing artists, writers, and innovators to protect their work while enabling remixing, collaboration and automated attribution and compensation.