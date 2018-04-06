Cros launches Botanicals collections exclusively in Next

Footwear label Crocs has launched a nature-inspired Botanicals for spring/summer 2018. Available exclusively at department store Next in the UK, the collection is inspired by nature, incorporating hibiscus flower charms and butterfly embellishments.

"For Crocs, the Botanicals Collection is an opportunity to amp up the style of some of our iconic silhouettes. It’s unexpected, but it’s true to our brand’s DNA," said Michelle Poole, Crocs Sr. Vice President of Global Product and Marketing in a statement. "From iridescent finishes to three-dimensional charms and embellishments, these trend-right styles deliver fashion statement sensibility in a uniquely Crocs way."

New styles within the Botanicals collection include the classic floral clog, the classic botanical butterfly clog and the croc sloane botanical floral slide. Prices for the new collection are set to range from 49.99 and 54.99 pounds.

Photos: Crocs SS18 Botanicals Collection