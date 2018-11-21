Dolce & Gabbana under fire for Chinese ad and alleged racist remarks by Stefano Gabbana

Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has come under fire for its “DG loves China” advertising campaign. The brand posted a video on the Chinese social network Weibo in which a Chinese woman has trouble trying to eat Italian foods such as pizza and pasta using chopsticks. At the end, she tries to eat a cannoli and a male voice asks: “is it too big for you?”. People from all over the world called the ad racist on social media, which has caused the label to delete the video from the social platform.

But the controversy didn’t end there. Popular Instagram account Diet Prada published a series of screenshots in which Stefano Gabbana argues with a follower about whether the ad is racist or not. He supposedly said the ad has been deleted because his office is “as stupid as the superiority of the Chinese” and that he doesn’t see anything racist in the video as “everybody knows the Chinese eat with chopsticks”. In addition, he would have said that, from now on, he will always say on interviews that the country is “sh*t”.

Following Diet Prada’s post, Dolce & Gabbana responded by saying both the label’s and Stefano’s Instagram account have been hacked and its legal office is urgently investigating the matter. Diet Prada reacted by saying Stefano himself reproduced part of the conversations he had with Instagram users over the matter on his Instagram Stories, which makes the hacking allegations look suspicious. The famous Instagrammer also claims Dolce and Gabbana’s upcoming show in Shanghai has been officially canceled.