Dolce & Gabbana under fire for Chinese ad and alleged racist remarks by Stefano Gabbana

- Marjorie van Elven |
-
Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has come under fire for its “DG loves China” advertising campaign. The brand posted a video on the Chinese social network Weibo in which a Chinese woman has trouble trying to eat Italian foods such as pizza and pasta using chopsticks. At the end, she tries to eat a cannoli and a male voice asks: “is it too big for you?”. People from all over the world called the ad racist on social media, which has caused the label to delete the video from the social platform.
But the controversy didn’t end there. Popular Instagram account Diet Prada published a series of screenshots in which Stefano Gabbana argues with a follower about whether the ad is racist or not. He supposedly said the ad has been deleted because his office is “as stupid as the superiority of the Chinese” and that he doesn’t see anything racist in the video as “everybody knows the Chinese eat with chopsticks”. In addition, he would have said that, from now on, he will always say on interviews that the country is “sh*t”.
Following Diet Prada’s post, Dolce & Gabbana responded by saying both the label’s and Stefano’s Instagram account have been hacked and its legal office is urgently investigating the matter. Diet Prada reacted by saying Stefano himself reproduced part of the conversations he had with Instagram users over the matter on his Instagram Stories, which makes the hacking allegations look suspicious. The famous Instagrammer also claims Dolce and Gabbana’s upcoming show in Shanghai has been officially canceled.
View this post on Instagram
Our Instagram account has been hacked. So has the account of Stefano Gabbana. Our legal office is urgently investigating. We are very sorry for any distress caused by these unauthorized posts, comments and direct messages. We have nothing but respect for China and the people of China. Dolce & Gabbana 的官方Intragram 账号和 Stefano Gabbana 的 Instagram 账号被盗，我们已经立即通过法律途径解决。我们为这些不实言论给中国和中国人民造成的影响和伤害道歉。我们对中国和中国文化始终一贯的热爱与尊重。