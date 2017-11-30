Ermenegildo Zegna to unveil beachwear

Australia's summer is coming, and so is Ermenegildo Zegna's swimwear collection. The luxury Italian label has announced they will be launching their swimwear in Australia on December 8, with a global release planned for 2018.

The collection was designed by Zegna's artistic director Alessandro Sartori. The debut line will feature 67 styles including swimtrunks, polos, boatneck shirts, beach totes and towels. Price points for the collection range from 68 dollars to 703 dollars.

The collection will initially be exclusive to Australia, and available at Ermenegildo Zegna's boutiques in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The pieces were produced by Carisma Group's textile and manufacturer Isa Septa SpA, who also produces Zegna's underwear. The collection was produced using fast-dry nylons, cotton and Teflon blends and Microlite.

The brand has chosen a smart time to dive into the swimwear market. According to a report by Strategyr, the global market for swimwear and beachwear is projected to reach 22.7 billion dollars in value terms and 2.2 million units in volume terms by 2022, driven by the growing affinity for active and healthy lifestyle activities like swimming, and the strong preference for beachside vacations.