Everlane lays off 42 workers as COVID-19 pandemic affects sales

Everlane has laid off a high number of workers as retailers across the fashion industry cope with a harsh economic state. Though it is not clear how many workers have been let go, WWD reports that "several hundred" workers were affected.

A twitter account called Everlane Union has been chronicling the events. On March 27, the account posted: "Nearly every member of our team was just laid off. Retail workers from Everlane stores are being trained to replace us to answer your support emails. We are devastated beyond measure."

The company laid off 42 remote part-time customer experience team members without notice on March 27, as was reported on a Go Fund Me page set up by Everlane Union. The company also dismissed eight temporary workers with three-days notice on March 17.

Everlane Union formed in December 2019 to support the brand's customer experience team. It is not formally recognized by company leadership.

Everlane workers left without jobs during global crisis

Like many other fashion retailers, the ethically-conscious brand has been working to ensure its business continues to succeed through the COVID-19 crisis. After temporarily closing its retail stores on March 14, Everlane began running frequent sales on its e-commerce site - despite having previously had a policy of no sales.

According to the dismissed workers, the lay-offs might not be a result of COVID-19's impact on Everlane revenue.

"Just a few days prior to the abrupt dismissal of my fellow workers, our team had asked Everlane for voluntary recognition of our union. While we did not receive a response at the time, Everlane did respond—by laying off a majority of our team and issuing full-time work for the remaining 16 members," the Go Fund Me post reads.

Just a week before the 42 customer experience workers were let go, Everlane announced to consumers that it would donate 100 percent of its profits from the 100% Human collection to Feed America's COVID-19 Response Fund. In retrospect, this move can be seen as controversial as the company is donating money elsewhere while leaving its former workers jobless during this global crisis.

Image: Everlane Website