Goop to host pop-up in Dallas next month

Curated from actress Gwyneth Paltrow , Goop has become a lifestyle brand within its own right. Now the brand is moving into Dallas territory with a pop-up set to land at Highland Park Village.

The pop-up will take place from April 12 to June 3. The temporary boutique will span 1,200 square feet and will include a foodie assortment of products, home decor, and fashion merchandise. The shop will offer the Goop Label's spring pieces during the month-long pop-up. As reported by WWD, the are will also showcase approximately 500 beauty products alongside bath and fragrance. Goop's reasoning for adding all of these aspects and different categories for this pop-up was due to the culture of the city.

“We are always trying to curate something special that feels particular to the local market,” chief merchandising officer Blair Lawson told the publication. “Dallas is full of amazing food and cocktails. For the first time, we’re incorporating a culinary aspect and expanding on the home, kitchen and pantry category because that was a real interest in Dallas the last time we did a pop-up.”

It seems that Goop will also move forward with a pop-up in New York later this year. The lifestyle brand started out with its Goop Label as a limited-edition fashion line that launches in monthly capsule collections. According to the company's website, the label includes pieces that are timeless made exclusively in Italy's mills.