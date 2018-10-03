H&M launch Close to My Heart collection for breast awareness month

H&M is to launch its first collection of bras for breast cancer survivors in support of the American Cancer Society (ACS).

The Swedish fashion group was inspired by one of its employees, a surviving breast cancer patient, who was unable to find affordable, fashionable and functional undergarments in her time of need.

H&M will donate all sales profits from its Close to My Heart collection, which is also available for purchase on its ecommerce site, and match customer donations up to 25,000 dollars.

The assortment includes three styles of bras in muted neutral tones, a utility sports bra in a racer back style and a soft-cup bra in lace or microfiber with ventilating mesh pockets. Adjustable shoulder straps allow for a better fit and comfort.

According to a company statement the proceeds will fund cutting-edge research, provide up-to-date cancer information and education, advocate for all people to have access to critical cancer screenings and follow-up care, and offer free programs to improve the quality of life for patients and their families.

For more information please go to https://www.cancer.org.

Photo credit: H&M Close to My Heart collection, source H&M