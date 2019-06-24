In pictures: Hermès brings summery nonchalance to PFWM

Hermès explored a sense of happy freedom on Saturday evening at Paris Fashion Week Men’s with a SS20 collection characterised by laid-back vibes and summery nonchalance.

Fluid and airy materials were used in this collection; emblematic materials are reinvented in total simplicity with ingenuity and know-how. Silk scarves - whether in their original tones or overdyed - were assembled in cheerful and relaxed configurations on jackets and shirts.

A relaxed and spontaneous silhouette was achieved throughout, with a colour pallet consisting of mint, aqua, plum, and bubble gum pink.