Hilde Francq’s SS25 colour trends: Tradition and innovation go hand-in-hand

From the new neutrals and Italian reds, to comfy ‘greige’ or refreshing natural shades, trend watcher Hilde Francq explored the colours she believes will have a defining impact on the spring/summer 2025 season in her semi-annual Colour Trend Seminar. These four sociological trends function as lifestyle trends as much as they do colour palettes.

Unwork

Zimmerman FW23. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Less expectations and more self-care. For those who would rather be lazy than tired, what are you waiting for? The first trend summarised by Francq under the title 'Unwork' focuses mainly on comfort and tactility. This translates into the combination of neutral tones that exude calm and the use of contrasting shapes and materials inspired by your bed. Think Belgian Kassl editions' quilted soft handbags and puffer Michelin-style jackets. Sweden's Acne Studios also took the audience on an imaginary journey during its latest runway, with invitees seated in a cosy setting among sewn up cushion sculptures. Comfy season is coming!

Pretty Posh

Ferragamo New Renaissance campaign. Credits: Via Ferragamo

Scandinavian minimalism and streetwear are out. Italian luxury rules in this trend, with the revival of elegance and etiquette alongside artisanal lace and silk-work. An unlikely mix of floral opulence finished with striking details such as piping, seams and buttons take us to the Italian riviera. Lots of fuss is made thanks to bright colour combinations that manage to captivate. An ode to ‘la dolce vita’ of yesteryear with a nod to the present.

Gen-crossing

Dries van Noten SS24 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

The slogan “norms are there to blur and boundaries to break” applies more than ever when it comes to fashion. From shocking, to standing out from other fashion brands to being considered a normality: gender-neutral and age-less fashion within the one-size-fits-all philosophy has become a widely accepted phenomenon. Such a mindset is currently being led by brands like Ann Demeulemeester and Dries Van Noten. The duo have long shown that fashion is at once very individual and yet a statement against what is mainstream. It constitutes a means of breaking open the meaning of 'femininity' and 'masculinity'. An endeavour that perfectly matches the transience of fashion trends. Neutral colour tones combined with bold eye-catching colours take the lead here.

Ann Demeulemeester SS24 Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Mindflex

The Eames Lounge Chair Re/Outfitted by Kelly Konings – a concept of The Visionary Lab, pre-used chair from Vitra, repurposed denim from Levi’s® Credits: Levi's Finally, we come to the latest trend. Besides using natural tones, we are experimenting with recycled materials, reused parts and materials made from everything nature provides us with. The penchant for nature does not come from nowhere. In times where we say 'fashion' and 'sustainability' in the same breath, it is imperative to treat our earth in an ecologically responsible way. Visionary Lab x Levi's x Vitra have certainly understood this message. The exhibition Icons Re/Outfitted at Dutch Design Week in Eindhoven showed used Vitra chairs given new life with reused denim from Levi's. A creative way to extend the life of textiles. Cars are also an inspiration for fashion thanks to Jeremy Scott. The designer previously got creative with car parts for Hyundai's upcycling platform Re:Style. From rear-view mirrors in glittery dresses to strapless dresses made out of cables.

Hyundai Re:Style x Jeremy Scott. Credits: Hyundai