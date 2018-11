Fast fashion chain C&A is dipping its toes into bridalwear. The Dutch retailer will offer four styles of wedding dresses in its Europea stores from Spring/Summer 2019. The collection includes four styles, all priced at a maximum of 179,90 euros. C&A unveiled the dresses during a fashion show for journalists and influencers, held last month in Lisbon, Portugal. FashionUnited attended the event and reveals how the wedding dresses look like.

Pictures: courtesy of C&A