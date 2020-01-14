Jessica Minh Ahn and DHL to host “sustainable catwalk” at JFK Airport

Model and fashion show producer Jessica Minh Anh has joined forces with parcel service DHL to host a fashion show at JFK Airport in New York. Set to take place on February 6, the event titled J Winter Fashion Show 2020 will showcase designs by brands focused on making the global fashion supply chain more sustainable.

Known for transforming venues such as the Eiffel Tower and London’s Tower Bridge into catwalks, the Vietnamese model commented on a statement about the idea to partner up with DHL for the JFK event: “since shipping and logistics is such a big part of the fashion industry, I believe it is crucial to minimize environmental impacts by using green logistics solutions. What drew me to DHL is its great commitment to sustainability. From optimizing transport routes and rolling out alternative fuel vehicles, to operating energy efficient warehouses, DHL is reducing transport-related CO2 emissions. Reiner Wolfs, Vice President of DHL Express US, Northeast Area, added in the same statement: “we are very excited to join forces with Jessica Minh Ahn in this historic project.”

The full list of participating labels will be revealed closer to the show.