Kalon Surf partners with Ted Baker for a new clothing range

Costa Rica’s luxury surf resort Kalon Surf has partnered with Ted Baker. The company said, Kalon’s hosts will wear Ted Baker’s colourful and quirky clothing range. It believes that Ted Baker’s designs complement the tropical surroundings of the resort. Ted Baker joins leading surfwear brand Outerknown and board-maker Firewire as Kalon’s brand partner.

“I am excited to announce our new partnership with Ted Baker,” Kalon Surf COO Silene Vega Delgado said in a media statement, adding, “We are always looking to work with like-minded companies and like Kalon, Ted Baker is a contemporary, colourful and forward-thinking brand which is perfectly aligned with our vision and our philosophy.”

The company added that both are currently also in discussion to look at other areas of the Kalon Surf experience which can be developed to give guests the opportunity to further enjoy the vibrancy of the Ted Baker brand.

“Similar to the Kalon experience, each Ted Baker piece is crafted by us with precision and care because we have a deep understanding of luxury clothing,” added Ted Baker’s, Digital Commerce Director Craig Smith.

