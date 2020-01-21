Kim Kardashian's SKIMS partners with Nordstrom for retail

Nordstrom will be the first retail partner of shapewear label Skims. The Kim Kardashian West-owned brand has experienced a successful direct-to-consumer business despite only having launched in September 2019, likely due to the popularity of its celebrity founder and niche market.

Skims will launch in Nordstrom stores across the country and on the retailer's e-commerce site on February 5. This will be the first time that Skims is available for in-store purchase. At launch, Nordstrom will carry three of the brand's collections: Solutionwear, Fits Everybody Underwear and Accessories, with additional product offerings debuting monthly across channels.

“It was a natural choice to bring Skims to Nordstrom as our first retail partner,” Kardashian West said in a statement. “Nordstrom is renowned for its unmatched customer service and inclusive size offerings. It was essential to me that we launch with the full range of sizes and shades that Skims has to offer, which is a value shared by Nordstrom."

West founded Skims with the mission of offering a new approach to shape-enhancing undergarments. The pieces in the collection are designed to support, lift, and flatter the natural shape of the body. Since Skims' initial launch, the brand has already expanded to new product categories including sleepwear and loungewear.

Shea Jensen, executive vice president and general merchandise manager for women’s apparel at Nordstrom, commented, "We’re thrilled to bring SKIMS’ coveted collection of size and shade inclusive shapewear to our customers through this exclusive retail partnership. We strive to make customers look and feel their best, a strong value we share with the SKIMS brand.”

Image: Skims.com