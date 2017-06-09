London Fashion Week Men's opens amidst political uncertainty

London - London Fashion Week Men’s (LFWM) puts on a brave face as it opens today in the capital city following the UK snap election which resulted in a hung parliament and terror attacks on the London Bridge last week. However, the 5th anniversary of the men’s fashion week, which run from June 9 to 12 and signals the start of the global men’s fashion weeks, draw visitors from around the world as the fashion industry stands together through times of political and social uncertainty.

This season’s line-up includes 50 presentations throughout the four-day event, with a number of them taking place at the British Fashion Council’s new hub, The Store Studios. Starting with the LFWM Designer showroom preview on Friday morning, NEWGEN recipient Phoebe English will present her collection in the BFC Presentation Space before hosting a pop-up showroom later in the day. Heritage staple brand Barbour International will also be presenting their collection for next spring during Day 1 of LFWM, together with veteran Nigel Cabourn and Oliver Spencer. Topman Design and Dunhill London will be hosting events throughout the day, as Rag & Bone, the UK label founded in New York, is set to open its newest London store in the evening, which follows on from the success of their Sloane Square flagship.

Luxury knitwear designer John Smedley will show its latest ready-to-wear range on Day 2 of London Fashion Week Men’s, as will E.Tautz and Lou Dalton. Later on in the day, GQ China will present the latest talent to emerge from China, Pronounce. But, the two designers highlighted as the ones to watch on Saturday remain Grace Wales Bonner and Charles Jeffrey. Winner of the LVMH Prize in 2016, Wales Bonner unique blend of African heritage and modern tailoring has captured the industry’s imagination, whereas Charles Jeffery Loverboy flamboyant designs have him pegged as the fashion industry’s next bad boy.

Newcomer Alex Mullins opens Day 3 of LFMW, together with Astrid Andersen and Danshan. A graduate of Central Saint Martins, the young designer is known for his handiwork aesthetic and use of bold colours. Hussein Chalayan is set to reveal his second menswear collection on Sunday afternoon, while Christopher Raeburn will show his latest collection inspired by Slavomir Rawicz’s 6,348 km journey. London-based, LA-founded label Band of Outsiders is also set to present their SS18 line in the evening.

Lastly, Vivienne Westwood and Craig Green are set to lead the fourth and final day of London's menswear week. But first, luxury fashion house Burberry is set to host a breakfast event first thing in the morning at Café Burberry, Burberry will stage a Monday morning breakfast. It's menswear is now unveiled alongside women’s wear in September. Other regular names to show at LFWM, such as Katie Eary, Belstaff and Ben Sherman, will present their collections throughout the day which is set to close with a party hosted by Asos.

Although this season is set to be noticeably quieter without the presence of Jonathan Anderson, who is showing his JW Anderson line at Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy next week, LFWM reflects the British resilience to come together and carry on in the face of uncertainty.

Photo: Craig Green AW17, via London Fashion Week Mens website