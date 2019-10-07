Marks and Spencer launches rebranded Per Una

Marks and Spencer has relaunched one of its most well-known sub-brands, Per Una, in a refresh that aims to shift customer perceptions of the brand from ‘too frilly’ to ‘stylishly feminine’.

It is the first major campaign for Per Una in over five years and comes as part of the British retailer’s initiative to simplify its sub-brand offering in order to improve the customer shopping experience, an initiative that includes scrapping ‘Classics’ as of Autumn/Winter 2019. The rebrand also sees a new logo and product labels for Per Una items.

The new winter range features an array of prints and soft tailoring, cosy knits and cord flares, using quality fabric such as British wool. The range will be advertised across all major customer channels – from billboards, print ads, to influencer marketing, email and social media.

Marks and Spencer said the relaunch of Per Una is part of its wider plans to broaden its appeal to a family age customer and make the shopping experience easier for customers. As part of this, the retailer has scrapped its sub-brand Classics introduced in 2001, and now offers two distinctive brands, Autograph and the newly refreshed Per Una.

Jill Stanton, director of womenswear and kidswear at Marks and Spencer, said in a statement: “Marks and Spencer is changing and we’re focused on delivering what matters to our customers; great value contemporary, easy to wear style and quality wardrobe essentials backed up by an easy shopping experience. Responding to this we’ve redesigned our womenswear ranges and simplified our sub-brands – focusing on where we can offer a point of difference for our customers. “Alongside our Marks and Spencer Collection wardrobe essentials we’re proud of our two clear sub-brands – Autograph and Per Una. With Per Una we’ve refreshed a much-loved brand to give it a more contemporary feel with lots of soft tailoring and beautiful prints.”

Nathan Ansell, director of clothing and home marketing at Marks and Spencer, added: “Per Una is our biggest and best-known sub-brand – but in recent years it’s lost some of its identity. So, we’ve been talking to thousands of our customers about what they have loved about Per Una in the past and tried to recapture that in the contemporary brand relaunch.

“The design teams have done a great job bringing that soft, feminine, floral feel to the product and we wanted the campaign to match that – so went to stunning British countryside - natural and effortlessly beautiful, we think it perfectly complements the new product.”