Menccessories on the Catwalks Spring Summer 2020

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the essential themes informing men's accessories direction for Spring Summer 2020.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three of the key accessory stories that will be inspiring the men's fashion market into SS20 and beyond. The great outdoors, breaking boundaries and pushing boundaries are amongst the ideas informing the season's accessories. Hybridization, conceptual constructions and trend translation from other sectors such as performance sports and womenswear usher in a new exciting era of men's design. Our curated catwalk reports and dedicated accessory trend galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three men's accessories stories emerging for Spring Summer 2020. The Hybrid Trekker and Gardener's Raffia illustrate the different ways to apply outdoor trends to accessories while The Moulded Minimalist highlights ultra-modern design and construction methods that mark the evolution of the sector.

The Hybrid Trekker

Fashion heads off into the wilderness with a luxe take on hiking and trekking style. Boxy, volume backpacks come with additional equipment straps while sneakers incorporate drawstring ankle cuff and heavy-duty mudguards to protect feet against climate and terrain. Many labels are expanding their product offering, branching out into true outdoor accessories such as branded water bottles, sleeping bags and bed rolls.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Louis Vuitton, Off-White, Phipps, all Spring Summer 2020.

Gardener's Raffia

Staying closer to home, leisure time in the garden sees the development of raffia accessories inspired by gardening gear. Already a major trend for womenswear, structured sunhats and oversized baskets or woven totes provide the adaptation for men. Refined textures and finishes update traditional rustic looks with a contemporary sensibility.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Celine, all Spring Summer 2020.

The Moulded Minimalist

Taking a more futuristic approach, moulded constructions follow a minimalistic vision with structured shapes, smooth contours and bright white finishes. Space age pod-like backpacks and belt bags, as well as sci-fi style face masks putting a conceptual spin on the classic baseball cap, illustrate the new levels of experimentation happening across the men's fashion scene.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Dior Homme, Facetasm, GMBH, all Spring Summer 2020.

