Read more: modest fashion

The dress of the multicultural faith, Islam, is shaped not only by religious values but by individual practitioner’s local customs and traditions and fashion trends. The western global fashion industry has increased its awareness of Muslim consumers as an important segment in recent years and the need for trendy modest fashion. Internationally, modest fashion weeks and exhibitions of Muslim dress wear feature established and emerging modest dressing designers, like the upcoming Contemporary Muslim Fashions at De Young which will showcase Muslim trendsetters and displaying modern modest dress codes from September 22, 2018 to January 6, 2019.

FashionUnited has covered stories of modest fashion designers and brands in previous articles, and comprised them here.

Picture: Dainty Jewell's company