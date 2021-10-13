Moss Bros unveils celebrity collaboration with Fred Siriex

Menswear brand Moss Bros has launched an exclusive autumn/winter 2021 collection with TV personality Fred Siriex.

The 23-piece collection has been designed to bridge the gap between casual and formal and features chunky and merino wool-blend knits, relaxed shackets and wool-rich joggers.

TV personality Siriex, who stars in Channel 4’s First Dates, has also picked his favourite contemporary suiting options from the brand, including checked styles in trending colours, as well as a statement camel velvet dinner jacket.

Image: courtesy of Moss Bros

Speaking on his collection with the brand, Siriex said in a statement: “I’m really pleased to have joined forces with Moss Bros. Together, we’re on a mission to make great style something everyone can enjoy. The knits, overshirts and jackets in my edit are so adaptable – you can dress them up or down depending on the circumstances.”

Alongside the collection, Moss Bros is urging men to redefine the rulebook of old and instead wear what works for them with its ‘Recode the Dress Code’ message encouraging personal expression.

The Fred x Moss Bros prices range from 14.95 pounds for a crew-neck T-shirt to 229 pounds for a tailored fit navy check tweed suit.

Image: courtesy of Moss Bros

Image: courtesy of Moss Bros

Image: courtesy of Moss Bros

Image: courtesy of Moss Bros