Old Navy donates $30 million of clothing to families in need

Old Navy is giving back to the community for COVID-19 relief. The Gap Inc.-owned retailer has committed a donation of over 30 million dollars worth of clothing, to be given to American families in need.

The clothing company is teaming with various organizations and nonprofits to help distribute the goods. These partners include Good360, Baby2Baby and transportation company Penske Logistics.

In addition to donating clothing, Old Navy will provide 50,000 non-medical-grade reusable masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help the clubhouses remain safely operational for kids and families in underserved communities.

This is not the first effort the company has made to COVID-19 relief. The Gap Foundation has already announced a donation of 1 million dollars to local, state, national and international non-profit organizations.