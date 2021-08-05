Oscar de la Rente commits to a fur-free pledge

Iconic fashion house Oscar de la Rente will no longer be using fur in its products, the Coalition to Abolish the Fur Trade (CAFT) has announced.

CAFT said in a statement on its website: “Oscar de la Renta does not use fur in its fashion collections or sell fur in its store, and will not in the future. In addition, once the license sell-off period ends, no new products that use fur and bear the Oscar de la Renta trademark will be offered for sale.”

The decision comes following mounting pressure from CAFT, which carried out campaigns and demonstrations that targeted investors and third-party retailers.

The company joins a number of others that have recently stated their commitment to ending the use of fur in their products. In June, retailer Neiman Marcus was at the forefront of hefty criticism and campaigning from CAFT, ultimately announcing it will go fur-free only 67 days after the campaigning began. The company’s 21 fur salons, placed across its stores, will also be closing.

Outerwear brand, Canada Goose, additionally stated in June that it will discontinue the use of fur throughout its product line by 2022 and stop the purchasing of it this year.