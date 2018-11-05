'Paint it Ted': Ted Baker reveals its first ever advertising campaign

Milestones are always important in life: First words. First steps. First day of school. First...ad campaign. Well, today British premium brand Ted Baker took its first not-so timid steps into unexplored terrain, with the introduction of its characteristically bold 'Paint it Ted' campaign.

The ad campaign - which will be plastered on buses, taxis and underground stations across London - is a celebration of 30 years since the opening of Ted Baker’s first store in Glasgow in 1988.

Ted Baker takes first steps into the world of advertising campaigns

The new campaign will showcase the brand’s women’s wrap coat collections, with a specific focus on a limited-edition ivory colourway which will be available in the UK and at selected stockists in the US.

Ted Baker’s Instagram announced the news: “It’s never easy to find the right way to mark a big milestone (especially 30 years), but Ted’s always provocative, he’s always bold, and he’s always unexpected, which is exactly why he's immensely proud to announce the launch of his first advertising campaign.”

The ad campaign is paired with the 'Grab Your Coat' competition - a raffle-style competition where winners will get their hands on exclusive ivory wrap coats.

The competition will be open to the public from 30 November.

Photo credit: Ted Baker