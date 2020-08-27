Primark launches new energy efficient delivery trucks

Value fashion retailer, Primark, has announced the introduction of 15 Longer Semi Trailers (LSRs) which it says will significantly reduce the impact of the company’s logistics in the UK.

There will be 1,600 fewer trailer journeys annually because the LSTs can carry twice the volume as the company’s existing ones, Primark said, as it moves towards a more sustainable transport model. This means the elimination of 680 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and 728,000 fewer kilometres travelled from Primark’s transport operation in the UK.

The LSTs are in partnership with DHL’s supply chain and the trailers are 15.65 metres long with two decks and are designed to carry larger volumes of both hanging garments and palletised products.

Ian Hicks, head of transport at Primark, said in a statement: “We have been working hard for many years to reduce the environmental impact of our logistics operations and we are delighted to take this next step in boosting the sustainability of our transport model.

“These new trailers have double the capacity of standard trailers and will significantly reduce our transport emissions in the UK. We are proud to bring these new additions into our transport fleet, to help make a more positive impact on the environment. The new trailers with their unmissable Primark branding can be seen on UK roads from this week.”

In 2016, Primark introduced LNG trucks into Madrid and Barcelona, and similar double decker trailers to its Northern European logistics operations in collaboration with its Dutch logistics partners to reduce the environmental impact across the retailer.

Later this year, Primark will take ten new Iveco tractor units fueled by a liquified natural gas (LNG) which is more environmentally-friendly and cost-efficient. These Iveco tractors will deliver a 60 percent reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions and will cover 200,000 kilometres per year.