Skechers and Lovisa join line-up at Centre:MK

Footwear brand Skechers and fashion-forward jewellery and accessory brand Lovisa are joining the line-up at Centre:MK as the shopping destination continues to grow - its footfall increased by 3.4 percent from April 2018 to March 2019.

Skechers has signed for a 2,800-square foot unit at 669 Midsummer Arcade which will open at the end of summer, while Lovisa has opened its 517-square-foot unit at 671 Midsummer Arcade.

Additionally, gifting and stationery brand Typo, tour operator Trailfinders, and Spanish food store Morano’s Churreria y Chocolateria have all opened stores at the shopping destination. Collectively the five retailers will take 9,276-square-feet at Centre:MK.

Ed Sellick, asset manager, Hermes Investment Management, on behalf of Centre:MK joint owners, commented: “These latest deals reflect not only Centre:MK’s regional dominance but also its status as a top 10 national shopping and leisure destination. Our approach and resulting investment strategy continues to appeal to leading brands and is reflected in the latest deals announced today. We are confident that as we continue to build on Centre:MK’s robust performance we will be announcing more new names in the coming months.”

The news follows the recent completion of Centre:MK’s 50 million pound customer-focused investment strategy.