Teva pledges exclusive use of recycled plastic in sandal straps

Teva is working to keep plastic out of landfills. Going forward, 100 percent of the plastic straps used in Teva footwear will be made from recycled materials. The footwear brand has launched a new sustainable initiative to reduce its impact on the environment.

"We are committed to improving our practices and creating product with higher social and environmental standards that minimize our overall environmental impact," the brand's general manager, Anders Bergstrom, said in a statement. "We believe we have an obligation to do our part in creating product that is mindful of the environment and this is only the beginning. We have a long road ahead, but are dedicated to creating a sustainable footprint."

The sandal straps used in Teva's 2020 product line are made from traceable, verifiable, plastic using Repreve yarn. The brand estimated that the line is made from over 9 million plastic bottles, or 172 tons of plastic that are kept out of landfills.

Image: Teva