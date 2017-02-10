The Do’s and Don’ts when working during Fashion Week

Several times I have been fortunate enough to work for a number of different designers during the Fashion weeks in both London and New York. Sound glamourous? Well it can be, but it can also be exhausting and often nerve wracking! Outsiders see a week of stylish catwalks, front row celebrities, perfectly dressed women and stunning Instagram feeds.

There is no doubt it is an important time in the fashion calendar for every fashion city, a week where editors of influential magazines get ideas, where bloggers get famous, where stylists get inspired and where street style photographers make their money. What isn't so keenly documented is what happens behind the scenes. Who are the people making the event appear so streamlined and effortlessly stylish? Who are the people keeping their heads above water to realise the designers’ vision? The answer is A LOT of hardworking talented people, whether that be show directors, models, hair, makeup, casting, stage production, PR agencies, dressers and of course the interns.

It’s an important week no matter the city or designer. If you're part of fashion or not - you know it’s happening. Fashion week takes over our newsstands, social media, and the streets and will eventually influence what you wear. To be part of it is really exciting - and every fashion obsessed girl and boys dream.

So if you're fortunate enough to have the opportunity to intern/volunteer during fashion week make sure you make the most of it, so listen up in order to not only survive but thrive!

Are you ready?

DO know what is expected of you.

Previously I have spoken on FashionUnited about the expectations of interns working in the industry. Fashion week is no different. Just because its short term doesn’t mean you don’t need to know exactly what is expected of you. Working fashion week doesn't consist of you sitting front row next to top fashion folk, you won’t go to every after party, and you won’t get a selfie with every fashion editor. However what you will be is dressed all in black, hair up, a trickle of sweat on your forehead and lacking sleep. It’s a 5 day rollercoaster that you won’t get off until that last model walks backstage on the final show. You will be running around like a headless chicken trying to make one designers 15 minutes the best of their life. Walk into fashion week with an open mind and a comfy pair of flats.

DON’T Dress for the runway.

Dress for backstage. Fashion week is war and all black is your armour. I have seen so many interns be warned about their attire when showing up for show day. Working fashion week isn't your time to get discovered it’s your time to work hard and impress your boss. You can still show who you are - just tone it down a little and be PRACTICAL. So tie your hair back and lace up your shoes and keep your heels in your bag. What I wore: Black blazer, white t shirt, black jeans and Stan Smiths.

DO be prepared

It is essential that you have stoked up your bag of snacks and essentials to get you through the day. I suggest - nuts, fruit, protein bars and a bottle or two of water. Although most backstage areas are filled to the brim with snacks you never know when lunch is going to be or dinner! Working strange hours puts your food calendar all over the place so make sure you’re prepared. You don't want to keel over with hunger.

DON’T be unprofessional

Just because it is fashion week doesn't mean office etiquette goes out the window. You will probably be watched more in fashion week than you will be at the office. You are representing your company/brand so professionalism is key! You need to remove yourself from the chaos and excitement and focus on what you are there to do. Asking anyone for a selfie is simply unacceptable and extremely unprofessional.

DO think on your feet

This is hard. Normally during fashion week your boss will give all interns specific job roles. That is your role to own and live up to. If you find yourself in a tricky situation, think on your feet and use your initiative. I have had numerous of panic moments where I thought I was going to get fired but you have to trust your instinct and trust your boss when they put you in that position. No one is around for help you so you have to figure out what’s best to do in the situation at hand.

DON’T: Overshare

We all can get carried away with sharing our lives on Social Media and when you are an intern that internship can be your whole life. During fashion week you need to respect your work and not be heavily active on Social Media. Make all your accounts private and know when is the right time and place to get your camera out.

DO: Listen up

All information is vital - there is nothing you don't need to know. Information in a stressful situation (like fashion week) is key. You may think something is not important or relevant but when you are in the moment, a moment of crisis you suddenly realise knowing where the nearest bathroom is, where you can charge you phone as key information. So when your manager is talking or the show director is doing the run through. LISTEN UP.

DO: Write everything down

One of the main things an intern will be asked at the end of each show was who they saw/escorted or spoke to. This is really vital plus as great way to show your manager you were paying attention and you know who's who. The designer always likes to know who attended their show as soon as it’s over so it’s really important to know who was floating about. Top tip: keep a notes tab on your phone open or keep it old school and write names on a piece of paper and put it in your pocket.

DO: Network

If you are in charge of escorting celebrities or fashion folk to their seats or you are simply responsible to look after guests then don't be shy. Ask them how their day is going; ask them what shows they have been to. This is your time to get to know some of the people you have been researching for weeks. Don't be scared to make conversation - just make sure it’s at the right place and right time.

What should you have in your fashion week handbag? Nuts and snacks

Phone Charger

Pen/s

Notebook

Water

Hydration spray

Headphones

Gum

Tissues

Change of shoes

So there are a few of my Do’s and Don’ts for fashion week. Remember to take a moment and enjoy it. It’s a once in a life time and will be over before you know it.

Good Luck

By contributing guest editor Hannah Rafter, founder and Editor In Chief of The Intern 247, a website dedicated to giving real insights into the world of fashion. @theintern247 theintern247.com

Illustration: Studio Iva (IGM: studio_iva)

Photos: Inge Beekmans for FashionUnited