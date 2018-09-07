Trend Forecasters Unveil 7 Biggest SS19 Trends Ahead of NYFW

New York Fashion Week has officially begun for the SS19 season, marking the first day in a long month of brands showcasing their spring and summer collections internationally. While spectators typically need to view a few collections before determining which trends will be the most prominent next season, trend forecaster Edited has shared which styles we will see the most of on runways this month.

In its report, Edited points out that there is no need to “reinvent the wheel” each season, as consumers drive sales and don’t want a completely new look each six months. Edited shares that trends are a “magical fashion balance” that aim to offer a level of freshness while remaining within a comfort zone. The seven most popular trends Edited anticipates for SS19 fit this description.

Natural fabrics

As consumers tend more towards ethicality and sustainability in clothing, brands and manufacturers have followed suit. Many are realizing that sustainability begins with fabric choices, and Edited believes that this will grow for the coming spring.

Squared necklines

Edited’s research estimates that statement sleeves of past seasons will culminate this season in square necklines. “It’s part-Puritan, part-D&G vamp – the exact kind of tension that does so well in fashion,” the forecaster writes.

Animal prints

Leopard and zebra prints have made a comeback with the celebrity and influencer crowds in the later end of this summer. Edited believes that consumers and retailers have caught on and the animal print trend is set to gain speed.

Saturated colors

Cargo pants

Unusual denim

Coming away from the muted tones of Millennial Pink and Gen-Z Yellow, Edited’s research shows that consumers are going to crave bolder, more powerful colors in the coming season.With consumer tendencies towards the “ugly fashions” of bum bags and dad sneakers, it wouldn’t be a shock if cargo pants were the next kitchy look to make its way into demand. Edited reports that retail inclusions of cargo pants have increased by 266 percent in the last two months already.

Designers have already been getting more and more creative with their denim styles, the most recent experiment being R13’s patchwork denim shorts crafted to look like two separate pairs of shorts sewn together. Intricately designed denim earns consumer attention and this trend isn’t going anywhere.

Knotted details

Edited anticipates the summer favorite twist-knot dress will carry the knotted element forward into forthcoming seasons, growing into more complexly designed style elements through a variety of materials to show craftsmanship.

Photos courtesy of Catwalkpictures.com: Tom Ford SS19, V-files SS19, Kur SS19, Noon by Noor SS19, Jeremy Scott SS19, Matthew Adam Dolan SS19