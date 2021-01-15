Trend watcher Renske Mennen reveals FW21/22 trend predictions

Trend watcher and author Renske Mennen has released a new trend book called ‘Trend Movement AW21/22’ where she has made FW21/22 trend predictions.

Mennen stated that the pandemic is having a huge impact on the fashion industry and that new standards and values are coming to the forefront for fashion labels. “Covid-19 has accelerated trends that were already emerging...trends such as 'intimate tech', 'human touch', 'earthly behaviour' and 'reinventing life' will be leading for the AW21/22 season,” she said in a statement.

Reinventing life

The trend ‘reinventing life’ comes from the human normalities and values that matter, according to Mennen. The pandemic showed the world how fast society was running at and “a slow down is an inevitable consequence. Look for example at fashion houses like Michael Kors, Gucci and Saint Laurent who have announced that they no longer participate in today's 'fast-fashion calendar'. This trend is also about life in its purest form,” Mennen added.

Intimate tech

The fashion industry is becoming more involved with digital life as the use of technology has grown in the last couple of months. “‘Intimate tech' is a reaction to the lonely society...technology is going to be a means to create intimacy on a sensitive level with the consumer,” Mennen said. Digital fashion is a whole new market for the fashion industry.

Religious impact

Religion will have a strong impact on colour schemes for the FW21 and FW22 seasons, according to Mennen. Gold will be a striking accent colour in various collections and the colour ‘holy white’ will be one of the leading colours and it stands for “the need for tranquillity and it symbolises the purity of life that we are looking for again. The draping dresses of Jil Sander and Carolina Herrera for example, reflect this agile and virginal feeling,” Mennen said.

Human emptiness

For Renske, ‘human emptiness' is the leading trend for FW21 and FW22 and clashing colours such as black and white will appear vastly as she has seen an “abundance of extremes on the catwalk” and she believes that society is at a turning point. “In the Prada and Jill Sander collections you can see that the white flowers on the pitch-black clothing indicate a hopeful connection to the future.

“I find it heartwarming and also hopeful to see how people are really reconnecting with each other, in the broadest form of the word,” Mennen concluded. ‘Trend Movement AW21/22’ is available on her website.

