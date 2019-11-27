Vagabond Shoemakers takes an conscious approach to Black Friday sales

During the time of year when brands and retailers mark down prices and aim to boost sales for the holiday season, Vagabond Shoemakers is taking a different approach.

In an effort to avoid overconsumption the footwear brand will not be offering a Black Friday discount for its customers. Instead, the Swedish brand will be giving 10 percent of its revenue made over the weekend will go to Humanian Metal by IM, a supply chain that distributes metal from destructed firearms for commercial production. These funds will go towards increasing security for people who reside in areas with high levels of violence.

The partnership between Vagabond Shoemakers and Humanian Metal by IM supports conscious consumption and highlights another way brands can use the attention of the Black Friday sale weekend.

Image: Vagabond Shoemakers Facebook