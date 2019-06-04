Wrangler to launch first foam-dyed denim collection this summer

Wrangler will launch the first denim collection this summer using its new Indigood foam-dyeing technology said to eliminate almost 100 percent of the water typically used in the indigo-dyeing process.

The US denim company's upcoming Icons FW19 collection will be the first to showcase the new dyeing technology, amd comes as part of the company's wider commitment to reduce water usage by five billion litres by 2020.

The excessive use of water remains one of the biggest sustainability challenges within the denim industry, with one pair of jeans potentially using hundreds of gallons of water from cotton production through to finishing. That’s where foam-dying can help. The process uses foam to transfer dye onto yarns, therefore entirely replacing the water vats and chemical baths that are needed in the conventional indigo-dyeing process.

The new process sees wastewater almost completely eliminated, apart from small amounts used to clean machinery and mix solutions, Wrangler said. Waste and energy are also reduced by 60 percent in the process.

Wrangler first announced its new foam-dyeing technology back in September. The technology was developed at Texas Tech University, which received funding from Wrangler and the Walmart Foundation

Looking forward, Wrangler said it plans to work with denim mills in Asia and North America to bring the technology to a larger scale. “Foam-dyed denim won’t just impact Wrangler’s supply chain, it will change our entire industry,” the company said in a statement. “We’re excited to be the first brand to sell foam-dyed denim, but we’re even more excited that we won’t be the last.”