Adidas appoints Harm Ohlmeyer as Chief Financial Officer

London - International sportswear giant Adidas has appointed Harm Ohlmeyer as its Chief Financial Officer.

Ohlmeyer, who first joined the team at Adidas back in 1998, is set to begin his new role at Adidas on May 12, 2017. He joins the sportswear board of directors with immediate effect, after previously overseeing Adidas e-commerce activities. Over the years, Ohlmeyer has held various leadership positions within the Adidas group financial department, including CFO for TaylorMade-adidas Golf, CFO for brand adidas as well as SVP Finance for Global Sales.

He succeeds Robin Stalker, who does not wish to extend his contract at Adidas, which was due to expire in March 2018. Stalker, who is set to step down from his role after more than 16 years, passes on the reins on May 11, 2017. "We are pleased to appoint Harm Ohlmeyer, an excellent internal candidate, to the Executive Board as successor to Robin J. Stalker," Adidas supervisory board Chairman Igor Landau said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Photo: Harm Ohlmeyer, member of the board, courtesy of Adidas