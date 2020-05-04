British Retail Consortium appoints new chairman

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has named former Asda president and chief executive of Asda, Tony DeNunzio as its new chairman elect.

DeNunzio will succeed Richard Pennycook whose tenure comes to an end on May 20, and will work alongside British Retail Consortium chief executive, Helen Dickinson as the retail trade associate continues to support the industry through the coronavirus crisis.

The British Retail Consortium works on behalf of the UK retail industry, the country’s largest private sector employer, which provides over three million jobs.

DeNunzio was chosen as chairman due to his 25 years’ experiences in the retail industry both in the UK and internationally, with experience covering food, fashion, department store, DIY and speciality retail sectors.

He was president and chief executive officer of Asda, a non-executive director of Alliance Boots and chairman of Pets at Home Group plc, and is currently deputy chairman and senior independent adviser of Dixons Carphone plc and a senior advisor to Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts and Co. L.P.

Commenting on his appointment, DeNunzio said in a statement: “Coronavirus has been a massive shock to the industry. Its effects are still playing out and creating a huge burden on retail businesses and a threat to the many jobs they provide.

“There has never been a more important time for a collective voice for the industry, to work with the government and other stakeholders to support the industry through the crisis and see it play its part in the recovery of the wider economy.

“The BRC has played a vital role in recent weeks representing the interests of all retailers on a wide range of critical topics. For example, it has helped secure moves from government to increase the efficiency of supply chains for food and pharmaceuticals, and to deliver support for the wider industry. I look forward to working with them on the next stages of this endeavour.”

Dickinson added: “Tony joins the BRC at a crucial time for retail and I look forward to working with him as we continue to deal with the effects of the crisis and the challenges we will face as public health restrictions start to be lifted and retailers get back to delivering for their customers again.”