Columbia Sportswear names new vice president for Columbia brand

Columbia Sportswear has said that Chris Adamek, a consultant to Columbia since January 2018, has officially joined the company as the Vice President, Chief of Staff for the Columbia brand.

“With over twenty years of management consulting experience, Chris brings a wealth of strategic knowledge to Columbia. Additionally, he is already familiar with our business, having consulted for Columbia on several projects in recent years,” said Joe Boyle, Executive Vice President & Columbia Brand President in a statement.

The company added that in this new role, Adamek will report to Joe Boyle and will work closely with other senior leaders throughout the business to help define and execute the top strategic initiatives for the Columbia brand.

Most recently, Adamek served as vice president for the Pacific Region at the global consulting agency, North Highland, where he led the retail and consumer goods practice and worked with a number of clients including Starbucks, TaylorMade Golf, Nike, T-Mobile and DreamWorks Animation.

Picture credit:Chris Adamek via Columbia Sportswear