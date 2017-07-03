Dune London’s CEO John Egan steps down

The Dune Group has announced after around nine years as the CEO, John Egan will be leaving his full-time role and move to a non-executive director’s role within Dune Holdings business. The company said, James Cox will now be appointed CEO on Egan’s departure at the end of August.

Executive Chairman Daniel Rubin said in a statement, “John has made a huge contribution to the group over the years. He played a major role in the acquisition of Shoe Studio in 2009, which trebled the size of the business, and since then has expertly guided the business through major growth, both in the UK and internationally, during a period of major change both for The Dune Group and the retail sector generally.”

The company added in a statement that Cox has been COO since 2013 when he was promoted from the role of finance director. He has been responsible for providing The Dune Group with first class operating systems as well as ensuring that it has a strong financial base.

“It has been a privilege to lead the Dune business during a period of incredible sales and profit growth with a talented senior management team. I look forward to my continuing relationship with the business as a non-executive director,” added Egan.

Picture:Dune London PR Shots