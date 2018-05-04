Gianni Georgiades named new CEO of Pentland-Lacoste Footwear JV

Pentland has announced the appointment Gianni Georgiades as Chief Executive Officer of the Lacoste Footwear JV. The company said, Georgiades, will join the business on May 8, 2018, from Coach where he was vice president of wholesale partnerships in Europe.

Commenting on Georgiades’ appointment, Richard Newcombe, President of Pentland’s Footwear Division, said in a media release: “Gianni has extensive experience in product strategy and business development across various industry sectors and channels. He has an inclusive approach and will be focused on realising the huge potential for Lacoste in the footwear category, whilst building a great team environment.”

Georgiades has also worked for Deckers as managing director EMEA, Harrods as sales & operating director and in international sales for the DSquared2, Maison Martin Margiela and Ungaro brands.

“I’m both delighted and privileged to have the opportunity to head up the newly formed JV between Pentland and Lacoste, in what is a transformative chapter in the proud history of one of the world’s leading heritage brands and I’m looking forward to the exciting journey ahead,” added Georgiades.

In January this year, Pentland and The Lacoste Group announced a 50:50 joint venture based at the Pentland HQ in North London. The JV manages the design, production and manufacturing of Lacoste’s footwear globally. Pentland continues to manage UK distribution, while Lacoste handles distribution in its main territories.

