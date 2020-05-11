Golden Goose appoints former Chanel CEO Maureen Chiquet as President

Italian luxury streetwear brand Golden Goose has appointed former Chanel global chief executive officer Maureen Chiquet as its new president. Chiquet will replace Patrizio Di Marco, the former CEO of Gucci, and work alongside Silvio Campara, the company’s CEO since 2018.

Chiquet’s appointment demonstrates Golden Goose’s intention to securely position itself in the luxury sector. Currently the brand, which manufactures all its collections in Italy and who’s main market is the US, sees 80 percent of its turnover come from footwear.

Chiquet started her career at L’Oréal, then moved to Gap (where she launched Old Navy and was president of Banana Republic). A leap into luxury came when she was appointed Chanel President and COO prior to being the French luxury’s house global CEO from 2007 to 2016.

Former Golden Goose owner Carlyle valued the Venetian company at 400 million euros against revenues of 100 million euros. In February Carlyle [sold its stake to Permira] (https://fashionunited.uk/news/business/private-equity-firm-permira-acquires-golden-goose-from-carlyle-group/2020021247484) for a sum close to 1.3 billion euros. The closing of the sale is expected in June.

