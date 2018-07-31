Hallhuber’s CFO Richard Lohner resigns

Munich-based fashion company Hallhuber has announced that it has integrated its accounting, controlling, human resources and logistic operations into the parent company, Gerry Weber International AG. The company said, Richard Lohner, CFO of Hallhuber, who was responsible for the relocation of the commercial operations to Halle/Westphalia and designed the synergy processes, will leave the company for a new professional challenge. Lohner had served as CFO of HALLHUBER since 2010.

“In his capacity as Chief Financial Officer, Richard Lohner made a vital contribution to the successful development of Hallhuber. We regret his departure and wish him all the best for the future,” said Ralf Weber, CEO of Gerry Weber International in a statement.

The company added that now the responsibility for all commercial operations lies with Jörg Stüber, Chief Financial Officer of the Group and Johannes Ehling, Chief Sales Officer and Chief Digital Officer of the company will have overall responsibility for the Hallhuber SBU (Strategic Business Unit).

Additionally, the company said, retail expert Rouven Angermann, who joined the Hallhuber management in July 2017, continues to run the business in Munich. Apart from his role as Managing Director, he is responsible for sales of the Hallhuber SBU in his capacity as Executive Vice President of the Gerry Weber Group. Also Susanne Hallhuber, Creative Director of Hallhuber, Gerry Weber said, is responsible for the product.

