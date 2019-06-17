Heiress Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95, says son Anderson Cooper

American heiress Gloria Vanderbilt, a designer and artist who became one of the most chronicled socialites of her era, died Monday, her son Anderson Cooper said on CNN. She was 95 years old.

"Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms," Cooper said in a tribute read on air at CNN, the television network he works at.

"She was a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they'd tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern."(AFP)