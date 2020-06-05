Hugo Boss in talks with former Tommy Hilfiger boss Daniel Grieder for CEO role

Hugo Boss has confirmed that it is in talks with former Tommy Hilfiger boss Daniel Grieder as a potential new CEO.

It comes as the German brand searches for a successor for current CEO Mark Langer, who will leave the company's managing board on 30 September 2020.

“[T]he personnel committee of the supervisory board is currently in talks with Daniel Grieder, former CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe,” the company said in a statement on Thursday. “Hugo Boss will inform the capital market and the public about the progress of the discussions in accordance with the legal requirements.”

Following the announcement, Hugo Boss shares rose by more than 7 percent in early Friday trading.

PVH Corp, which owns US brands Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, announced earlier this week the departure of Grieder after 23 years in various management roles within the organisation.

At the time, the company said he would be leaving “to pursue other interests”. Martijn Hagman was announced as his successor.

Under Grieder’s leadership, Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe managed to grow its retail sales from 6 billion dollars in 2014 to over 9 billion dollars in 2019, with the Calvin Klein European business more than doubling in revenues and earnings.