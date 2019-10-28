Jacket Requires appoints Phil Wildbore as sustainable ambassador

Contemporary menswear and streetwear trade show Jacket Required has announced the appointment of Phil Wildbore as its new sustainable ambassador.

Wildbore has made a name for himself in the industry as a pioneer of sustainable and ethical fashion, launching his first conscious brand Road in the 1980s after working with a family-run factory in Leicester and becoming aware of the poor conditions that existed in a major part of the fashion industry. Fast forward to 2016 and he launched Monkee Genes, a label which became the first jeans brand to be awarded the Soil Association certification.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Wildbore said: "I am proud of my role for Jacket Required with the ability to continue my campaign to promote sustainability and ethical manufacturing. I'm very excited about this opportunity and very much looking forward to my next adventure in this ever-evolving industry.”

Adam Gough, event director at Jacket Required, added: “I am delighted to announce Phil as our new Sustainable Ambassador. He brings a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience in the ethical and sustainable fashion arena and at Jacket Required we are determined to work towards creating a show that prides itself on showcasing brands with a clear conscious vision for the future and good quality product produced in the most ethical and sustainable way.”

The next edition of Jacket Required will take place the Old Truman Brewery in East London between 22 and 23 January 2020.