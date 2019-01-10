Land’s End elevates Chieh Tsai to Chief Product Officer

Lands' End, Inc., has appointed Chieh Tsai, the company's current senior vice president of design, to the newly-created position of chief product officer as its next step in continuing to refine the company's signature look and feel. In this new role, the company said, Tsai will oversee all design, merchandising, and global sourcing activities for the company.

"Chieh's design vision has enabled us to confidently go to market with offerings that have resonated well with the Lands' End customer," said Jerome Griffith, CEO and President, Lands' End in a statement, adding, "We are excited to extend Chieh's vision across all aspects of design, merchandising and global sourcing, and believe consolidating leadership of these critical functions will allow our American heritage brand to continue to deliver products that fit the Lands' End customer's needs."

Additionally, Lands' End has named Rosalind Drisko as Vice President, public relations and brand marketing, reporting to Senior Vice President of brand creative, Matt Trainor. Drisko brings a wealth of industry experience in progressive leadership roles and most recently was at VF Corporation, Nautica Apparel Brand as vice president of global marketing, where she led marketing and creative services. Drisko will lead the public relations, social media and brand marketing teams.

Picture:Land's End website